The United Kingdom supports the United States’ airstrikes against Iranian-backed groups

Category: World

Date: 2021-02-26T13:43:49+0000
Shafaq News/ The United Kingdom supports the United States’ airstrikes against Iranian-backed groups, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Friday.

“The UK supports the US targeted response against militia groups which attack coalition bases in an effort to destabilize the region. We recognize the threat posed by the militia and share the US aim to

At President Joe Biden's direction, U.S. military forces launched airstrikes against infrastructure utilized by Iranian-backed groups in Eastern Syria. These strikes were authorized in response to recent attacks against U.S. and coalition personnel in Iraq, and to on-going threats to those personnel, Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby said.

According to the press secretary, the strikes destroyed multiple facilities located at a border control point used by a number of Iranian-backed militant groups including Kata’ib Hezbollah and Kata’ib Sayyid al-Shuhada.

This proportionate military response was conducted along with Iraqi intelligence, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin revealed.

