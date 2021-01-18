The US-led Global Coalition denies reports of transferring ISIS terrorists from Syria to Iraq

Shafaq News / The United States-led Global Coalition denied the news circulated by Al-Mayadeen TV, according to which ISIS terrorists had been transferred to Iraq to strike the "axis of resistance".

In a statement, the coalition denied what was reported by Al-Mayadeen TV that the US has been transferring ISIS terrorists from Syria to Iraq for the past ten days to disrupt the work of the so-called axis of resistance from Iran to Lebanon.

He added, "The areas of responsibility mentioned are Deir Ezzor, Albu Kamal, and Hasakah, where it is alleged that the US forces are transporting ISIS terrorists from Qasd to their bases in Iraq to attack the Iraqi and Syrian armies, with the help of bombing Israeli aircraft."

Al-Mayadeen had broadcast a video report stating that American aircraft were taking off from military bases in Iraq during the ten past days, to organize the transfer of ISIS detainees, from Qasd prisons in Hasaka to their bases inside Iraq.