Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

The Radhawi Shrine to establish a university in Iraq

Category: World

Date: 2022-01-15T10:23:01+0000
The Radhawi Shrine to establish a university in Iraq

Shafaq News/ The Radhawi Shrine, in reference to Ali Redha-the eighth Imam of the duodenal Shiite Islam whose shrine is in the Iranian city of Mashhad, will establish a university in Iraq, head of the Educational and Cultural Foundation in the Radhawi Shrine Abdul-Hamid Talibi said.

Talibi's statements came during a meeting he held with the Iraqi undersecretary of the Higher Education Ministry, Assaad Ghani, in Mashhad earlier today, Saturday.

Talibi said that the Radhawi Shrine is working to provide services and aids to the educational elite in the Islamic world via establishing a branch for one of its universities in Iraq.

The Iranian official laid emphasis on expanding the cultural and educational ties between the two neighboring countries, in addition to the firm ties political and economic ties between them.

"Establishing this university branch is necessary and important to Iraq," he said.

related

Turkey may conduct an operation against PKK, Erdogan hints

Date: 2021-01-22 12:55:35
Turkey may conduct an operation against PKK, Erdogan hints

Turkey's presidential spokesman meets with US national security adviser

Date: 2021-09-23 07:25:25
Turkey's presidential spokesman meets with US national security adviser

"ISIS Prince in Turkey" arrested

Date: 2020-09-01 08:54:46
"ISIS Prince in Turkey" arrested

New Defense Secretary to review Trump’s withdrawal of troops from Iraq and Afghanistan

Date: 2021-01-27 05:23:10
New Defense Secretary to review Trump’s withdrawal of troops from Iraq and Afghanistan

Kuwait thanks Baghdad and UNAMI for their contribution to the POWs file

Date: 2021-12-01 10:24:17
Kuwait thanks Baghdad and UNAMI for their contribution to the POWs file

32 military operation within a week, The Global Coalition stated

Date: 2020-10-16 09:49:32
32 military operation within a week, The Global Coalition stated

Iran-backed Iraqi militias are a source of concern to the US, US official says

Date: 2021-02-04 09:36:18
Iran-backed Iraqi militias are a source of concern to the US, US official says

Iraq War soldier Alwyn Cashe set to receive Medal of Honor

Date: 2020-11-11 18:37:49
Iraq War soldier Alwyn Cashe set to receive Medal of Honor