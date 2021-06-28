The Global Coalition confirms the attack on U.S. forces in Syria

Category: World

Date: 2021-06-28T21:03:00+0000

Shafaq News/ The Global Coalition confirmed on Monday evening the attack on U.S. forces in Syria. “Initial report: At approx. 7:44 PM local time, U.S. Forces in Syria were attacked by multiple rockets. There are no injuries and damage is being assessed. We will provide updates when we have more information.” official military Spokesman for Operation Inherent Resolve (OIR) Wayne Marotto said on Twitter. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported on Monday that "Iranian militias" targeted a US military base in Syria. the Observatory said "artillery shells fell in the Al-Omar oil field and its surrounding in the eastern countryside of Deir Ez-Zor, where the American forces are deployed in a military base." "the bombing caused material losses” "The Iranian militias in western Euphrates region targeted the American base from its positions in the countryside of Deir ez-Zor." The observatory quoted sources as saying. In this context, the reconnaissance aircrafts of the US forces and the Global Coalition flew over the region, according to the observatory. Earlier, The United States said on Sunday it carried out another round of air strikes against Iran-backed factions in Iraq and Syria, “this time in response to drone attacks by the factions against U.S. personnel and facilities in Iraq.” In a statement, the U.S. military said it targeted operational and weapons storage facilities at two locations in Syria and one location in Iraq. It did not disclose whether it believed anyone was killed or injured but officials said assessments were ongoing. Iraqi groups aligned with Iran in a statement named four members of the Kata’ib Sayyed al-Shuhada faction they said were killed in the attack on the Syria-Iraq border. They vowed to retaliate. The strikes came at the direction of President Joe Biden, the second time he has ordered retaliatory strikes against Iran-backed factions since taking office five months ago. Biden last ordered limited strikes in Syria in February, that time in response to rocket attacks in Iraq. "As demonstrated by this evening's strikes, President Biden has been clear that he will act to protect U.S. personnel," the Pentagon said in a statement. A source told Shafaq News Agency that four members of the Popular Mobilization Forces were killed and others injures in the airstrikes people were killed in an American bombing on the Iraqi border with Syria.

related

32 military operation within a week, The Global Coalition stated

Date: 2020-10-16 09:49:32

The Global Coalition enhances its Military presence in NES

Date: 2021-05-10 10:12:55