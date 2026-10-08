Shafaq News- Tehran

An Iranian police officer was killed on Thursday when “armed terrorists” targeted a police patrol in Zahedan, a city in southeastern Sistan-Baluchestan province, the provincial police said.

Security units were continuing operations to arrest the attackers after identifying them.

No party has claimed responsibility for the incident so far.

Sistan-Baluchestan, which borders Pakistan and Afghanistan, has faced repeated attacks targeting Iranian security forces and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). Armed opposition groups, including Jaish al-Adl, have claimed responsibility for previous attacks in the province.

In a similar incident on Monday, two Iranian police officers were killed and another was wounded when their vehicle came under fire.