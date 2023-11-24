Temporary ceasefire takes effect in Gaza following Israel-Hamas agreement

Shafaq News/ A temporary truce between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip went into effect on Friday as part of an agreement brokered by Egypt, Qatar, and the United States.

The deal involves the exchange of prisoners and detainees, with Israel releasing 150 Palestinian women and children from its prisons in exchange for the release of 50 Israelis held by Hamas. Additionally, the truce stipulates a cessation of fighting for four days and increases humanitarian aid entering the Gaza Strip.

Israel launched its devastating invasion of Gaza on October 7 after gunmen from Hamas burst across the border fence, killing people and seizing about 240 hostages.

Since then, about 15,000 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli bombardment, most of them children, according to Palestinian health authorities