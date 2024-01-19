Tehran "rejects" Arab League statement on Erbil attack: Urges efforts to halt Gaza bombardment

Shafaq News / The Iranian Foreign Ministry expressed its rejection today, Friday, of the statement by the Arab League condemning the strikes conducted by Iranian forces on locations in the city of Erbil in Iraqi Kurdistan (KRI). While insisting on its stance regarding the airstrikes and vowing to "punish the criminals," Iran emphasized its expectation of Baghdad's commitment to the security agreement between the two countries. Additionally, Iran called on the Arab League to utilize its efforts to halt Israeli attacks on Gaza.

Last Tuesday, the Secretary-General of the Arab League, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, stated that the League condemns the Iranian attacks on KRI and stands in solidarity with the measures taken by the Iraqi government to preserve its sovereignty and security.

Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Nasser Kanaani, criticized the recent statement by the Arab League foreign ministers, rejecting its content. He asserted that Iran's actions are based on its legal right to combat terrorism, as the attack targeted elements "linked to the Israeli regime in Erbil, Iraq, jeopardizing Iranian national security and the safety of its citizens."

Kanaani emphasized that Iran will not hesitate to deter these elements and punish the criminals. He also confirmed Tehran's expectation for Baghdad to abide by the security agreement fully. Furthermore, Iran urged the Arab League to work towards halting Israeli attacks on Gaza and the West Bank, putting an end to the ongoing Palestinian occupation for 75 years.

Iraq had previously filed a complaint with the United Nations Security Council against Iran's aggression following the attacks on Kurdistan. Iraqi Defense Minister Thabit Al-Abbasi mentioned the possibility of suspending the security agreement between Baghdad and Tehran.

The Arab League adopted a resolution strongly condemning the Iranian airstrikes on Kurdistan, which resulted in the deaths of several innocent civilians and the destruction of civilian sites. The attack was deemed a blatant violation of Iraq's sovereignty and the security of its people, constituting a serious breach of principles of good neighborliness and international laws and conventions.

The resolution also condemned all the justifications and excuses provided by the Iranian government, stating that no state has the right to violate the sovereignty of another and endanger the lives of its citizens, contrary to international law and the UN Charter.

The resolution held Iran accountable for all the consequences of this violation, considering it a dangerous precedent that could disturb peace and security in the entire region. The Iranian Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) announced on Tuesday evening that it had carried out airstrikes on Erbil, the capital of KRI, targeting the US consulate, embassy headquarters, the international airport, and destroying bases of terrorist groups opposed to Iran.

IRGC clarified in its statement that it launched a series of ballistic missiles at a major headquarters of the Israeli foreign intelligence agency "Mossad" in Kurdistan, Iraq, resulting in its destruction. According to IRGC, the targeted headquarters served as a center for developing special operations and planning terrorist attacks in the Middle East, particularly against Iran.

A few days before these events, Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei called on the Shiite "Resistance Front" in various Arab countries to "strike the enemy wherever it may be." The attacks on Erbil were seen as a response to the terrorist attack that occurred on January 3 in the city of Kerman, southeast Iran, where 89 people were killed in explosions during a funeral procession marking the fourth anniversary of the death of General Qassem Soleimani.

The Iraqi authorities considered the attacks, which resulted in the deaths of four people and the injury of six others, as aggression against the sovereignty and security of the country. Iraq expressed readiness to take legal measures, including filing a complaint with the UN Security Council. Particularly notable was the killing of the prominent Kurdish businessman, Beshru Dezaee, and members of his family during the attack. The Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Regional Government, Masrour Barzani, called on the international community to put an end to Iranian attacks on the Region.

The US State Department issued a statement condemning the missile attacks on Erbil, affirming Washington's support for its Iraqi partners and the Kurdistan Regional Government in the current situation. No American citizens were harmed during the attacks, according to ABC News.