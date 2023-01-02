Tehran has signed security agreements with Riyadh: Iranian diplomat

Shafaq News/ An aide to Iran’s foreign minister on Monday said Iran is open to normalizing ties with its regional foe, Saudi Arabia.

In a statement to Iranian media, Alireza Enayati said that talks with Saudi Arabia are at their initial stage and "we want good relations with all neighbors".

Enayati, however, said progress was made in previous rounds of talks with Riyadh, brokered by Iraq.

He also said Iran signed security pacts with some neighbors, including Saudi Arabia.

The aide to the Iranian foreign minister also spoke about the Baghdad II Conference in Jordan's capital Amman, saying there was a "sense of cooperation" in the meeting to help Iraq.

Enayati stressed that the meeting between Iran's Foreign Minister, Hossein Amirabdollahian, and his Saudi counterpart was a friendly one.

He added that Amirabdollahian and King Abdullah II of Jordan discussed the prospect of expanding ties between their respective countries.

The diplomat downplayed Israel's threats against the Islamic republic, warning that Tehran is ready to respond to any aggression.

Enayati further pointed to the Iran nuclear deal (JCPOA) and said the country welcomes efforts by neighbors to revive the agreement.