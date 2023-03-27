Tehran and Riyadh discuss resumption of bilateral relations

2023-03-27T06:08:29.000000Z

Shafaq News / Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan engaged in a dialogue with his Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, to address the restoration of bilateral relations between the two nations.

During a phone call, the ministers examined various shared topics in light of the tripartite agreement signed in the People's Republic of China, and agreed to hold a bilateral meeting between them during the month of Ramadan.

Last week, Amir-Abdollahian revealed that Iran and Saudi Arabia were making preparations for a ministerial-level meeting.

Following talks in China on March 10th, Iran and Saudi Arabia reached a consensus on resuming relations and reopening their respective embassies within two months, marking the end of years of estrangement.

