Tehran and Riyadh agree to hold a bilateral meeting for reopening embassies

Shafaq News/ Saudi Arabia and Iran have agreed to hold a bilateral meeting between their foreign ministers, paving the way for the reopening of embassies and consulates between the two countries.

The agreement was made during a phone call between Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah and his Iranian counterpart, Hussein Amir Abdollahian.

The two countries had previously agreed in Beijing earlier this month to resume their relations and reopen their embassies within two months.

A tripartite statement was issued by Saudi Arabia, Iran, and Iraq, affirming the sovereignty of each country and non-interference in internal affairs.

The statement also called for activating the general agreement for cooperation in various fields, signed in 1998.