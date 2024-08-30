Taliban's moral police halt cooperation with UN mission over new gender law

Shafaq News/ The Taliban's Ministry for Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice has announced the cessation of cooperation with the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), labeling the UN mission as a "hostile party."

This decision follows UNAMA's warning that the newly implemented law on moral conduct, which enforces restrictions on women's freedoms, could hinder Afghanistan's engagement with the international community, according to Agence France-Presse.

In a statement released on social media on Thursday, the ministry said, "Due to continuous propaganda, the ministry will no longer provide support or cooperate with the UN mission."

The statement further urged international organizations, countries, and individuals who criticized the new law to respect Islamic values and refrain from comments and statements that offend Islamic principles.

The new law, consisting of 35 articles, mandates the complete covering of women’s faces, voices, and bodies and was published in the official gazette on July 31.