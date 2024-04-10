Taliban's Hibatullah Akhundzada makes rare public appearance for Eid Prayers

Shafaq News/ Hibatullah Akhundzada, the elusive supreme leader of the Taliban, made a rare public appearance on Wednesday, leading thousands of worshippers in prayers to mark Eid al-Fitr, according to an Afghan government spokesman.

Akhundzada, who has maintained a highly reclusive profile since assuming Taliban leadership in 2016 and overseeing their return to power after the US withdrawal in 2021, was seen leading the prayer at the largest mosque in Kandahar, the historic birthplace of the Taliban movement.

Taliban government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid confirmed the event, stating that the prayer session was conducted "under the leadership of the supreme leader" and was attended by a large gathering of Afghan citizens.

Although worshippers did not physically see Akhundzada deliver his speech, a voice over a loudspeaker introduced the sermon as his words, indicating his presence and guidance during the religious ceremony.

This public appearance follows a similar event in 2022, where Akhundzada appeared in Kandahar for Eid al-Fitr, delivering a speech that celebrated Afghan victory, freedom, and success. During that occasion, he maintained his anonymity by speaking with his back to the crowd.

In a statement released ahead of Eid al-Fitr, Akhundzada urged Taliban officials to "prioritize unity and effective governance," emphasizing "adherence to sharia law, good relations with the international community, and promoting justice and meritocracy."

Akhundzada's call for internal harmony among Taliban officials underscores ongoing challenges within the movement as it navigates governance, security, and diplomatic relations in post-US withdrawal Afghanistan.

He said Taliban officials should "live a brotherly life among themselves, avoid disagreements and selfishness."