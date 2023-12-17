Syrian official TV reports Israeli aggression near Damascus
2023-12-17T20:16:59+00:00
Shafaq News / The official Syrian television reported today, Sunday, that there is an "Israeli aggression" targeting the outskirts of the capital, Damascus.
A correspondent from the Syrian News Agency stated that an "Israeli aggression is targeting the outskirts of the capital, Damascus," highlighting that the Syrian air defense systems "are confronting the aggression's missiles and successfully shooting down some of them."