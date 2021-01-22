Syrian air defenses responded to Israeli attack in Hama: state media
Category: World
Date: 2021-01-22T05:48:49+0000
Shafaq News / the Syrian air defenses responded early on Friday to an Israeli attack in Hama Governorate. Syrian state news agency SANA said.
“At about four o’clock in the morning today, the Israeli enemy launched an aerial aggression with a barrage of missiles coming from the direction of the Lebanese city of Tripoli, aiming at some targets in the vicinity of Hama governorate. Our air defenses confronted the enemy’s missiles and downed most of them,” state media reported citing a military source.
No information whether the attack resulted in casualties or material damage.