Syrian air defenses responded to Israeli attack in Hama: state media

Category: World

Date: 2021-01-22T05:48:49+0000

Shafaq News / the Syrian air defenses responded early on Friday to an Israeli attack in Hama Governorate. Syrian state news agency SANA said. “At about four o’clock in the morning today, the Israeli enemy launched an aerial aggression with a barrage of missiles coming from the direction of the Lebanese city of Tripoli, aiming at some targets in the vicinity of Hama governorate. Our air defenses confronted the enemy’s missiles and downed most of them,” state media reported citing a military source. No information whether the attack resulted in casualties or material damage.

related

Israel may try to provoke war with attacks on U.S. forces in Iraq - Iran's Zarif

Date: 2021-01-02 15:40:55

O'Brien: more Arab/Muslim countries will normalize relations with Israel

Date: 2020-08-31 05:49:50

Iran to send gamers to Israel for international e-sports competition

Date: 2020-11-05 14:07:11

Sixteen killed in the Israeli attack on Syria near the Iraqi borders

Date: 2021-01-13 07:43:20

Lebanese army shot down an Israeli drone

Date: 2020-09-10 16:59:43

Bahrain delegation arrives in Israel on Gulf Air flight

Date: 2020-11-18 10:02:20

"Security incident" between Hezbollah and Israel

Date: 2020-07-27 14:00:30

Israel's Alleged Syria Strike a hidden message to Biden, sources Say

Date: 2021-01-15 06:16:49