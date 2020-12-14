Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

Syrian Patrol in Deir Ez-Zor Badia region

Category: World

Date: 2020-12-14T19:08:07+0000
Syrian Patrol in Deir Ez-Zor Badia region

Shafaq News / Syrian national defence forces conducted on Monday a patrol in Deir Ez-Zor Badia region

Security sources in Deir Ez-Zor told Shafaq News Agency, “Ground units were involved in the patrol around Badia region.”

A military patrol came from the city of Al-Mayadeen, consisting of dozens of vehicles to search the area of Deir Ez-Zor Badia looking for ISIS cells, the sources said to Shafaq News Agency.

They added, "one of the vehicle set off a landmine which wounded three personnel, without recording any dead."

On Saturday, ISIS launched attacks on Syrian government forces in the Syrian Badia among Aleppo, Hama, and Raqqa, which killed seven of Syrian forces and fifteen of ISIS.

related

Militant Islamists behead more than 50 in Mozambique

Date: 2020-11-10 14:52:43
Militant Islamists behead more than 50 in Mozambique

Turkish authorities arrest 7 ISIS elements with connections in Syria and Iraq

Date: 2019-12-05 12:03:36
Turkish authorities arrest 7 ISIS elements with connections in Syria and Iraq

Canada arrests a suspect accused of joining ISIS

Date: 2019-12-07 10:07:12
Canada arrests a suspect accused of joining ISIS

ISIS claims Kabul rocket attacks

Date: 2020-11-21 16:27:20
ISIS claims Kabul rocket attacks

Camp Administration releases 200 ISIS members and families

Date: 2019-12-08 09:36:07
Camp Administration releases 200 ISIS members and families

Russia says it thwarted ISIS attacks in Moscow region

Date: 2020-11-25 07:42:12
Russia says it thwarted ISIS attacks in Moscow region

Turkey arrests four Iraqis suspected of being from ISIS affiliation

Date: 2019-10-15 12:30:51
Turkey arrests four Iraqis suspected of being from ISIS affiliation

Australian "terrorist" deported to his country

Date: 2019-12-08 10:32:37
Australian "terrorist" deported to his country