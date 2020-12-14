Syrian Patrol in Deir Ez-Zor Badia region

Shafaq News / Syrian national defence forces conducted on Monday a patrol in Deir Ez-Zor Badia region

Security sources in Deir Ez-Zor told Shafaq News Agency, “Ground units were involved in the patrol around Badia region.”

A military patrol came from the city of Al-Mayadeen, consisting of dozens of vehicles to search the area of Deir Ez-Zor Badia looking for ISIS cells, the sources said to Shafaq News Agency.

They added, "one of the vehicle set off a landmine which wounded three personnel, without recording any dead."

On Saturday, ISIS launched attacks on Syrian government forces in the Syrian Badia among Aleppo, Hama, and Raqqa, which killed seven of Syrian forces and fifteen of ISIS.