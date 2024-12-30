Syrian Foreign Minister to visit KSA in first official trip after diplomatic outreach

Shafaq News/ Syrian Foreign Minister, Faisal Al-Shibani, received an invitation to visit Saudi Arabia from Saudi Foreign, Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud.

Al-Shibani said, "I accept this invitation with great joy and honor to represent my country on this first official visit. We look forward to building strategic relations with our brothers in the Kingdom in all fields."

A Saudi delegation had previously visited the Syrian capital, Damascus, and met with the HTS Leader, Ahmad Al-Sharaa.

According to Syrian media outlets, the purpose of the Saudi delegation's visit to Damascus was to discuss ways to maintain Syria's stability and to help restore its institutions to functioning.