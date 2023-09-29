Syrian Defense Ministry and Russian forces target terrorist drones and workshops in joint operation

Shafaq News/ The Syrian Ministry of Defense announced on Friday the successful interception and downing of three drones belonging to "terrorist" organizations in the countryside of Latakia and Aleppo. In response, Syrian armed forces retaliated by targeting the headquarters of these organizations with precision artillery fire, eliminating several terrorists, including the prominent figure Abu Marwan Ezzo. Additionally, a four-wheel drive vehicle, including its occupants, was destroyed in the western countryside of Aleppo.

The Ministry of Defense, in a statement posted on its official Facebook page, highlighted the ongoing attacks by armed terrorist groups on civilian populations and military points in the provinces of Aleppo, Latakia, and Idlib.

Simultaneously, in collaboration with the Syrian military, the Russian forces launched a joint operation against terrorist elements in the Idlib Governorate. Vadim Collet, Deputy Head of the Russian Reconciliation Center, confirmed that on September 27, 2023, the Russian Air Force targeted terrorist positions, including production workshops, drone storage sites, and underground hideouts, located in the towns of Al-Halouba and Al-Ankawi in the Idlib Province.