Syria: two soldiers injured in Israeli airstrikes

Shafaq News/ Israeli airstrikes injured two soldiers in the vicinity of the Syrian capital of Damascus early Tuesday, the first such attack in more than a month.

A military source said in a statement to SANA that "At about 12:30 a.m., the Israeli enemy launched an aerial act of aggression with waves of missiles from the northeastern direction of Lake Tiberias, targeting some sites in the vicinity of Damascus City, and our air defenses intercepted the hostile missiles and downed a number of them."

The source added, "two army personnel were injured in the aggression, which also caused some material damages."

The last reported Israeli attack in Syria was on Nov. 13 and killed two Syrian soldiers and wounded three others when airstrikes hit an airbase in the province of Homs.

Israel has carried out hundreds of strikes on targets inside government-controlled parts of Syria in recent years, but it rarely acknowledges or discusses specific operations.

Israeli leaders have in the past acknowledged striking targets in Syria and elsewhere in what it says is a campaign to thwart Iranian attempts to smuggle weapons to proxies such as Lebanon's Hezbollah group or to destroy weapons caches