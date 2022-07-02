Report

Syria says Israel attacked its sites south of Tartus 

Category: World

Date: 2022-07-02T07:19:28+0000
Syria says Israel attacked its sites south of Tartus 

Shafaq News/ The Syrian State Tv said an Israeli attack targeted areas south of Tartus province early on Saturday.

The media outlet quoted a military source as saying, "at 6:30 a.m., Israeli warplanes launched an air aggression with several missiles from over the Mediterranean Sea, west of Tripoli (Lebanon), targeting poultry farms in the vicinity of Hamidiya town, south of Tartus."

Israel has acknowledged conducting many raids inside Syria since the start of the civil war in 2011, where it sees Iran's presence as a strategic threat.

