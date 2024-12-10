Syria's opposition command orders city withdrawal, HTS takes over

Shafaq News/ Syria’s opposition commandhas ordered its fighters to withdraw from the cities, two sources told Reuters on Tuesday.

“Syrian factions have ordered units from Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS,) including police and internal security forces, to assume their positions,” the sources indicated.

This development comes as Mohammed al-Bashir announced in a televised address that he has been tasked with leading Syria's transition government until March 2025.

Al-Bashir previously led the opposition's Salvation Government before a 12-day offensive ended the Al-Assad family's five-decade rule on December 8. Opposition factions declared "the fall of Bashar al-Assad and the start of a new era for Syria."

Analysts highlight the focus on the transitional phase's prospects and the ability of key parties to secure stability, rebuild the state, and preserve territorial unity, emphasizing the need for a modern, inclusive state rooted in nationalism and international legitimacy.