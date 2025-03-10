Syria’s coastal violence: Bloodbath triggers mass displacement to Lebanon

Shafaq News/ A new wave of displacement from Syria’s coastal villages and towns, predominantly inhabited by the Alawite community, has placed growing pressure on Lebanese towns along the Al-Kabir River, Lebanese newspaper An-Nahar reported Monday.

A bloodbath took place at the Syrian coastal provinces of Latakia and Tartus in the form of a “military operation” conducted by the transitional government to “neutralize security cells and remnants of the former [Al-Assad] regime,” killing 1,454 people as of March 6th, 2025, and displacing thousands, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

According to Abdel Hamid Saqr, mayor of Lebanese town Talbireh, the number of displaced people has reached approximately 10,000, including 2,000 now residing in Talbireh alone.

A preliminary survey conducted by municipal officials, community leaders, and activists indicates that as of March 9, 2025, 1,476 families—totaling approximately 6,078 individuals—have been dispersed across various towns and villages in Akkar.

Saqr noted that all 13 Alawite villages and towns in Akkar have opened their doors to accommodate the displaced, with many families having crossed the Al-Kabir River on foot.

Municipal authorities, local leaders, and residents have mobilized to provide housing essentials, with most families hosted by local households, while others have been placed in mosques and municipal buildings. “Efforts are ongoing in coordination with Akkar’s governor and the Lebanese Red Cross to deliver aid within available resources,” Saqr added.