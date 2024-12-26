Syria bans “sectarian” content, warns of legal action

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the Syrian Ministry of Information prohibited the dissemination of any “sectarian” news content, warning that violators will face legal consequences.

“To preserve national unity and Syria's social fabric, circulating or publishing sectarian content that fosters division and discrimination is strictly prohibited,” the ministry stated.

The ministry further emphasized the need for all media institutions and activists to promote “values of fraternity and coexistence,” stressing that "violating this directive will subject offenders to legal accountability."

Late Wednesday night into Thursday, Syria's Interim Ministry of Interior announced that 14 security personnel were killed and 10 injured in an ambush in Tartus. Interior Minister Mohammed Abdul Rahman said that the casualties occurred while performing security duties and protecting civilians, blaming the attack on remnants of the "criminal regime.”

Tartus, on the Mediterranean coast, is predominantly Alawite, the sect of deposed President Bashar al-Assad, ousted by opposition armed factions on December 8 before fleeing to Moscow.

The Ministry of Interior's announcement followed clashes in Tartus, which left two dead and four injured during protests over the burning of Sheikh Al-Khasibi's shrine in Aleppo. In response, police in several cities imposed a curfew from 6 p.m. to 8 a.m. The ministry clarified that the video footage of the incident is “old,” dating back to the liberation of Aleppo.

In response, Syrian cities saw extensive security deployments, with police enforcing the curfew. The General Security Directorate and Syrian police deployed personnel in Latakia, Damascus, and Homs to ensure stability, according to the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA).