Syria: Turkiye starts deploying heavy equipment in Menagh airbase

Shafaq News/ On Friday, the Turkish military has begun transferring heavy military equipment and advanced technology to the Menagh airbase in northern Aleppo province.

The airbase, now a joint Turkish-Syrian facility, has recently been converted into a forward operating base.

Sources told Erem News that, the equipment being sent to the base includes air defense systems, radar detection devices, and other military hardware. The airbase, which has undergone significant rehabilitation and expansion, has been equipped with helicopter landing pads and fighter jet runways, with plans to transfer additional aircraft to the facility within days.

Earlier reports indicated that Turkish forces began transporting large concrete barriers and logistics materials to the Menagh military airport last week using heavy-duty transport vehicles.

The activation of the base is expected to provide aerial protection for Syrian territories, especially given the near-total absence of an operational air force under Syria’s new leadership, following Israel’s destruction of Syria's air capabilities after the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime in December 2024.

The operation of the Manbij base is seen as a stepping stone toward further military cooperation between Ankara and Damascus. Both sides are reportedly nearing an agreement on a defense pact, with discussions on the treaty’s terms currently ongoing.

Turkish newspaper Hürriyet also reported that both Turkiye and Syria are moving closer to signing military and defense agreements to bolster security cooperation, revealing that Turkish defense ministry delegation is expected to visit Damascus later this month to discuss strengthening Syria’s military capabilities in the areas of defense and security.