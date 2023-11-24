Spanish PM Sánchez suggests independent Palestinian recognition tied to EU's action

Shafaq News / Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez stated that Madrid might make its own decision regarding recognizing a Palestinian state if the European Union does not do so.

During his visit to the Rafah border crossing in Egypt, Sánchez mentioned that the current Gaza ceasefire was insufficient and that a permanent ceasefire must be implemented, according to "Alhurra".

Spain, historically close to the Arab world, aims to push for a more favorable stance for Palestinian aspirations within the European Union.

During a meeting with Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem, Sánchez emphasized, "It is in Israel's interest to work for peace, and peace today requires the establishment of a viable Palestinian state."

Additionally, Sánchez met Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas on Thursday. Last week, he pledged that his new government "in Europe and in Spain will work towards recognizing the Palestinian state."

Accompanying Sánchez on his visit to Egypt was his Belgian counterpart, Alexander De Croo, who will assume the rotating presidency of the European Union on January 1.

It is noteworthy that in 2014, the Spanish Parliament adopted, nearly unanimously, a non-binding resolution calling for recognition of the Palestinian state.

Moreover, smaller European countries such as Sweden, Malta, Romania, and Hungary have recognized the Palestinian state. However, so far, no major EU country has taken this step.

Sánchez's visit coincides with the cessation of fighting between Israeli forces and Hamas on Friday, the first ceasefire in seven weeks, ahead of the release of Israeli hostages held by Hamas in exchange for the release of Palestinian prisoners.