South Korean embassy in Iraq Issues a statement on Daewoo's director death

Shafaq News / The South Korean embassy in Baghdad issued a statement regarding the suicide of the director of Daewoo company in Basra Governorate.

The embassy said in a statement received by Shafaq News agency, "We have been informed that the Ministry of Interior in the Republic of Iraq has formed a committee to investigate this painful incident, and this committee has begun its work in cooperation with the Basra Police Authority. We are waiting for the results to appear after the completion of the investigations".

The embassy called on all media platforms to avoid spreading rumors and fake news, and requested not to circulate and publish pictures of the victim's body".

The ministry stressed that it will continue to provide its support to the company to finish Al-Faw project".

On Friday, the security authorities in Basra found the body of the director of the Korean company a few days after signing a huge contract in Al-Faw port.

The local authorities say that the suicide hypothesis is more likely, as he was found hanged by wire.