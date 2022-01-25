President Barzani farewells South Korean Consul-General in Erb

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan's President Nechirvan Barzani received on Tuesday the outgoing Consul-General of the Republic of South Korea in the capital of the Kurdistan Region, Erbil, Kwang-jin Choi.

The President thanked Kwang-jin Choi for his contributions and efforts to promote relations between the Kurdistan Region and the Republic of Korea and wished him success in his future mission. The President referred to the contributions of the Zeyton division, the KOICA agency, the people and the government of Korea who provided assistance to the Kurdistan Region.

Kwang-jin Choi expressed his gratitude to the President and the relevant institutions in the Kurdistan Region for supporting him while in office in Erbil, wishing further development for the Region's ties with Korea.