Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

President Barzani farewells South Korean Consul-General in Erb

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-01-25T15:21:59+0000
President Barzani farewells South Korean Consul-General in Erb

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan's President Nechirvan Barzani received on Tuesday the outgoing Consul-General of the Republic of South Korea in the capital of the Kurdistan Region, Erbil, Kwang-jin Choi.

The President thanked Kwang-jin Choi for his contributions and efforts to promote relations between the Kurdistan Region and the Republic of Korea and wished him success in his future mission. The President referred to the contributions of the Zeyton division, the KOICA agency, the people and the government of Korea who provided assistance to the Kurdistan Region.

Kwang-jin Choi expressed his gratitude to the President and the relevant institutions in the Kurdistan Region for supporting him while in office in Erbil, wishing further development for the Region's ties with Korea.

related

Kurdistan's President starts his official meetings in Qatar

Date: 2021-10-16 18:14:33
Kurdistan's President starts his official meetings in Qatar

President Barzani helps ease Turkey-UAE tensions, report says

Date: 2021-09-01 06:41:03
President Barzani helps ease Turkey-UAE tensions, report says

Nechirvan Barzani condoles the death of Saadullah Perwesh

Date: 2020-10-29 16:16:10
Nechirvan Barzani condoles the death of Saadullah Perwesh

Kurdistan’s President Barzani: to develop relations with Qatar

Date: 2021-03-24 18:03:50
Kurdistan’s President Barzani: to develop relations with Qatar

President Barzani meets with leaders of Kurdish Parties

Date: 2021-06-29 15:49:39
President Barzani meets with leaders of Kurdish Parties

President Barzani on the International Day for Genocide Victims: committed to coexistence, tolerance, and justice

Date: 2021-12-09 14:40:07
President Barzani on the International Day for Genocide Victims: committed to coexistence, tolerance, and justice

PUK leadership reiterates its support for President Barzani

Date: 2021-05-04 14:55:26
PUK leadership reiterates its support for President Barzani

Barzani discusses with the Dutch Ambassador to Baghdad the country's latest developments

Date: 2021-02-22 15:13:51
Barzani discusses with the Dutch Ambassador to Baghdad the country's latest developments