Source reveals details of Egyptian soldier’s death at Rafah crossing

Shafaq News/ On Monday, initial investigations into a shooting incident near the Rafah border crossing, currently controlled by Israeli forces, indicated an exchange of gunfire between Israeli and Hamas elements, an Egyptian security source reported.

The source revealed that ”gunfire was exchanged between Israeli occupation forces and elements of the Palestinian resistance, leading to shots being fired in multiple directions. This prompted the Egyptian security personnel to take protective measures and respond to the source of the fire.”

“Investigation committees have been formed to determine the details of the incident, assign responsibilities, and take necessary measures to prevent a recurrence,” the source added, urging the international community to “take responsibility for the dangerous escalation at the Egyptian border with Gaza.”

“The Philadelphia Corridor at the border crossing is not only a security issue but also a route for the flow of humanitarian aid” to the Gaza Strip.

The source also warned against “compromising the security and safety of the Egyptian security personnel stationed at the border.”

Earlier today, an Egyptian soldier was killed in a shooting incident on the border with the Gaza Strip, where Israeli forces are present, according to an announcement by the Egyptian army. The army’s official spokesperson stated that “the Egyptian armed forces are conducting an investigation through the competent authorities regarding the shooting incident in the Rafah border area, which led to the martyrdom of one of the security personnel assigned to the area.”

Before the Egyptian statement, the Israeli army announced that it was investigating a “shooting incident that occurred on the Egyptian border,” confirming communications with Egypt regarding the matter.

Israeli forces have been present in the border area of the Gaza Strip since they began their military operation in Rafah over three weeks ago. Since the beginning of the war in the Gaza Strip in October, Cairo has been a mediator, striving to bring humanitarian aid into the besieged strip and reach a ceasefire agreement.