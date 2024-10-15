Signal of an imminent response to Iran: Israel begins disrupting GPS signals

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Israel began disrupting all Global Positioning System (GPS) signals in the Kirya area of Tel Aviv, where the Ministry of Defense is located, in anticipation of an Iranian response to a possible Israeli attack.

In light of the escalation between Israel and Iran, “the Israeli army began disabling GPS signals in Tel Aviv,” according to sources cited by the Walla news site.

“Israel is already preparing for the possibility of being attacked again after its anticipated strike on Iran,” the sources indicated, noting that Israeli military leaders have held several discussions about readiness for another Iranian response to an expected Israeli attack.

This preparation includes a high level of readiness for the air defense system, the Israeli military control system, the Home Front Command (part of the army), government ministries—particularly the Ministry of Defense—and sensitive facilities.

In this context, a security source confirmed that the Americans will assist in bolstering Israel's air defense system, explaining that “the Israeli Ministry of Defense and army are working on updating detection and warning systems with advanced technologies in various areas across the country.”

For its part, a spokesperson for the Israeli army told Walla, “During combat, the GPS jamming system is proactively activated to meet various needs.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu informed the United States that Israel is ready to strike Iranian military targets, not nuclear or oil-related ones, The Washington Post reported on Monday, citing informed officials.

The report confirmed that the Israeli attack on Iran is set to be carried out before the US elections on November 5, “because a lack of action could be interpreted by Iran as a sign of weakness.”

In recent days, Netanyahu’s government has been threatening Iran with a "harsh, painful, and violent" response to the early-October attack on Israeli military bases and facilities.

The Iranian attack was in retaliation for the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh while he was in Tehran at the end of July, in an operation attributed to Israel. It was also in revenge for the killing of Hezbollah’s Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah and a high-ranking Iranian military figure in an Israeli airstrike on Beirut’s southern suburbs in September.

Israel recently admitted that Iranian missiles had struck military targets, causing material damage exceeding $50 million, though no human losses were disclosed.