Shafaq News- Hormuz

Commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz fell to nine vessels on Thursday, down from 14 the day before, according to tracking data released Friday.

Eight ships left the strait and one entered, the data showed, though some vessels may transit with their transponders switched off and go uncounted. Among the eight departing ships were an empty giant gas carrier and a laden very large crude tanker, while the single inbound vessel was a dry bulk carrier.

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said Wednesday it had rerouted 115 commercial ships to maintain strict enforcement of its "steel wall" blockade of Iran, in place since it resumed on July 14.

Traffic through the Bab al-Mandeb strait held nearly steady from the previous day at 26 vessels, 12 inbound and 14 outbound, according to data from Kpler. Among the ships entering was a very large crude tanker loaded with Iraqi Basrah crude bound for Egypt, sailing with its transponder on.