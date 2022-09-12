Report

Shafaq News signs a strategic deal with BBC

Shafaq News/ The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) has penned a strategic partnership deal with Shafaq News Agency, a first of a kind for an Iraqi news wire.

The strategic agreement between the Arabic division of the world's oldest broadcaster and Shafaq News Agency allows the latter to share BBC-Arab audio and written content on its website. In return, BBC gains access to the content shared by the agency. Both sides retain their intellectual property rights per the agreement.

Combined, the vast output from the new partners will offer the Arab readers exceptional multimedia resources and help create a comprehensive collection of real-time news content.

