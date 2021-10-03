Report

Several killed in an explosion near Kabul mosque

Category: World

Date: 2021-10-03
Several killed in an explosion near Kabul mosque
Shafaq News/ A bomb targeted the entrance of a mosque in Kabul, the Afghan capital resulting in several civilians dead. a

The explosion explosion took place near the entrance of the Eid Gah Mosque in Kabul, where a memorial service for the mother of Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid was being held.

“I heard the sound of an explosion near the Eid Gah Mosque followed by gun firing,” Abdullah, a nearby shopkeeper, told AFP news agency.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack. However, since the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan in mid-August, ISIS has attacked them increasingly.

It’s noteworthy that ISIS still maintains a strong presence in the eastern province of Nangarhar and considers the Taliban an enemy.

The terrorist group has claimed several attacks, including killings in the provincial capital of Jalalabad.

