Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Second year of pandemic “could even be tougher”, WHO said

Category: World

Date: 2021-01-13T18:54:13+0000
Second year of pandemic “could even be tougher”, WHO said

Shafaq News/ The second year of the COVID-19 pandemic may be tougher than the first given how the new coronavirus is spreading, especially in the northern hemisphere as more-infectious variants circulate, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Wednesday.

“Going into a second year of this could even be tougher given some of the transmission dynamics,” WHO’s Mike Ryan said during an event on social media.

The WHO, in its latest epidemiological update issued overnight, said that after two weeks of fewer cases being reported, some five million new cases were reported last week.

“After the holidays, in some countries the situation will get a lot worse before it gets better,” said Maria Van Kerkhove, WHO’s technical lead for COVID-19.

related

New York Times: Fearing of Twindemic, covid-19 and seasoning Flu

Date: 2020-08-18 06:04:30
New York Times: Fearing of Twindemic, covid-19 and seasoning Flu

Covid-19: 80 new cases in the Autonomous Administration today

Date: 2020-12-12 14:57:23
Covid-19: 80 new cases in the Autonomous Administration today

Scientists report first death from COVID-19 reinfection

Date: 2020-10-13 05:57:28
Scientists report first death from COVID-19 reinfection

Iran: the total number of COVID-19 fatalities reached 19,331

Date: 2020-08-14 11:25:14
Iran: the total number of COVID-19 fatalities reached 19,331

COVID-19 deaths to triple to 2.8 million by the next year, US institute says

Date: 2020-09-04 20:44:57
COVID-19 deaths to triple to 2.8 million by the next year, US institute says

Covid-19 cases exceed 18 million worldwide

Date: 2020-08-03 05:42:18
Covid-19 cases exceed 18 million worldwide

Former French President Giscard d’Estaing dies of COVID-19 at 94

Date: 2020-12-03 06:26:30
Former French President Giscard d’Estaing dies of COVID-19 at 94

WHO: we hope COVID-19 will end in two years

Date: 2020-08-21 17:57:49
WHO: we hope COVID-19 will end in two years