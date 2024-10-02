Second in 24 hours, Israel strike on Syria capital kills two: war monitor

Shafaq News/ An Israeli air strike killed two people in Damascus Wednesday, a monitor said, in the second strike in two days on a neighbourhood that is home to security headquarters and embassies.

"An Israeli air strike targeted a residential building in the Mazzeh neighbourhood frequented by Hezbollah leaders and the Iranian Revolutionary Guards," killing at least two people whose identity was not immediately clear, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

Yesterday, three civilians were killed and nine others wounded in Israeli strikes on the Syrian capital.

The Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) earlier reported that its television anchor Safaa Ahmad was killed on Tuesday in "treacherous Israeli aggression" targeting Damascus.

Footage posted on social media appeared to show a car engulfed in flames on a street surrounded by apartment blocks.