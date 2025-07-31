Second accident this year: US F-35 fighter jet crashes in California

Shafaq News - California

The US Navy reported on Thursday that an F-35 fighter jet crashed in California during a training exercise.

The aircraft went down near Marine Corps Air Station Lemoore at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, with the pilot ejecting safely.

Valued at $100 million, the jet belonged to Strike Fighter Squadron 125 (VF-125), known as the "Rough Raiders," which trains pilots and aircrew as the fleet replacement squadron.

This marks the second F-35 crash this year. In January, an F-35A assigned to the Air Force went down during a training mission at Eielson Air Force Base in Alaska; the pilot survived.

The F-35, a fifth-generation fighter jet and one of the world’s most advanced warplanes, remains a key element of the US military’s fleet.

Manufactured by Lockheed Martin, it is recognized for its advanced stealth and combat capabilities. According to the company, more than 17 countries participate in the F-35 program. However, the jet has faced increased scrutiny in recent years over maintenance and readiness issues.