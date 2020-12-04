Shafaq News/ (AP) - An 11-year-old California boy has died after shooting himself during a Zoom distance-learning class while his microphone and camera were off.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to a home in Woodbridge Wednesday morning and found the boy with a self-inflicted head wound. He died at a hospital.

A spokesperson for the family of Adan Llanos on Thursday said in a social media post the 11-year-old Woodbridge Elementary School student’s death was an accident and not suicide.

The spokesperson, Llanos’ aunt, said the family was not ready to provide comment to the media about the boy’s death.

Neil Young, principal at Woodbridge Elementary, said everyone at the school — students, teachers and staff — knew Llanos and cared deeply for him.

His sister, a Millswood Middle School student, was also in a Zoom class and heard a gunshot in the house. She went to another room, returned and asked her teacher to call 911. The teacher immediately closed the class and made the phone call.

Llanos’ death is still an open investigation, and details have not been made public.

In addition, the district provides a number of resources, apps and links to support services that parents can access to help their students cope with loss, or their own well-being.