Saudi king receives first dose of a coronavirus vaccine

Category: World

Date: 2021-01-08T20:02:10+0000
Saudi king receives first dose of a coronavirus vaccine

Shafaq News/ Saudi King Salman has received a first dose of a coronavirus vaccine, the state news agency SPA said on Friday.

The agency didn’t mention any further details.

Saudi Minister of Health, Tawfiq Al-Rabiah, thanked the king, who is supporting the citizens from the beginning of the pandemic.

Earlier, Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has received COVID-19 vaccine, as part of a national COVID-19 vaccination plan being implemented by the ministry of health

