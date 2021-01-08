Saudi king receives first dose of a coronavirus vaccine

Category: World

Date: 2021-01-08T20:02:10+0000

Shafaq News/ Saudi King Salman has received a first dose of a coronavirus vaccine, the state news agency SPA said on Friday. The agency didn’t mention any further details. Saudi Minister of Health, Tawfiq Al-Rabiah, thanked the king, who is supporting the citizens from the beginning of the pandemic. Earlier, Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has received COVID-19 vaccine, as part of a national COVID-19 vaccination plan being implemented by the ministry of health

related

Brothers Build $22 Billion Fortune on Hope for Covid-19 Vaccine

Date: 2020-11-13 18:13:38

Britain is ready for roll-out of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine

Date: 2020-12-08 08:49:01

The Guardian: scientists worry about Russia's Covid-19 vaccine

Date: 2020-08-13 12:29:32

Hackers steal Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine data in Europe

Date: 2020-12-10 05:42:56

A new study: obesity reduces the effectiveness of Covid-19 vaccine

Date: 2020-08-27 09:10:25

Sanofi/ GSK delay COVID-19 vaccine after disappointing trials

Date: 2020-12-11 08:38:38

USA: States to Be Ready for Covid-19 Vaccine by November

Date: 2020-09-03 05:32:54

Nurse passes out after receiving COVID-19 vaccine

Date: 2020-12-18 17:58:00