Saudi Ministry of Defense Announces F-15SA Fighter Jet Crash During Training Mission

Shafaq News/ The Saudi Ministry of Defense reported the crash of an F-15SA fighter jet on Wednesday during a routine training mission in the Khamis Mushait Governorate.

In an official statement, Brig. Gen. Turki Al-Maliki, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense, disclosed that the incident occurred at approximately 14:28 on Wednesday.

The Royal Saudi Air Force aircraft of the type (F-15SA) was engaged in a training exercise within the designated training area of King Khalid Air Base in Khamis Mushait. He explained.

“Tragically, the plane's crew was killed in the crash.”

Al-Maliki emphasized that a committee began an investigation into the incident.