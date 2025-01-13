Saudi Energy Minister: KSA to begin uranium enrichment and yellowcake production

Shafaq News/ Saudi Energy Minister, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, announced, on Monday, that the kingdom will begin uranium enrichment, during his speech at iktva Forum & Exhibition 2025, organized by Saudi Aramco in Dhahran.

The minister stated that Saudi Arabia aims to generate revenue from all minerals, including uranium.

He noted that “the kingdom will enrich uranium, sell it, and produce what is known as yellowcake”—a concentrated uranium powder free of impurities used to produce nuclear reactor fuel.

Highlighting the nation's efforts to utilize its mineral resources, he emphasized localizing modern technologies and industries, particularly in the petrochemical sector, as part of Saudi Arabia's vision for the future.

“The Kingdom has signed over 60 manufacturing contracts for clean energy initiatives, aiming to achieve 130 gigawatts of renewable energy, with 20% designated as backup,” the Saudi minister pointed out.

The KSA has an emerging nuclear program that it seeks to expand to include uranium enrichment, a sensitive issue due to its potential use in weapons development.

Last year, Saudi Arabia announced plans to transition from limited oversight of its nuclear facilities under the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to implementing full safeguards agreements by the end of 2024.

Although Riyadh has yet to operate its first nuclear reactor, its program remains under limited monitoring via the Small Quantities Protocol with the IAEA. This agreement exempts less advanced nuclear nations from certain reporting and inspection obligations.