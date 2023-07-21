Saudi Authorities Thwart Three Captagon Smuggling Attempts

Shfaq News/ On Friday, the General Authority of Zakat and Tax reported the successful prevention of three attempts to smuggle a significant quantity of Captagon pills, totaling over 539,000, concealed within two trucks and a vehicle at a border crossing in Saudi Arabia.

The Saudi Al-Ekhbariya channel revealed that customs authorities intercepted the smuggled drugs at the Haditha port between Saudi Arabia and Jordan. The operation was able to locate and extract the hidden pills from the smuggling vehicles.

In the first thwarted attempt, customs officials discovered 187,200 Captagon pills concealed in various compartments of a truck arriving through the port. The second incident involved an attempt to smuggle 210,400 Captagon pills, which were ingeniously hidden inside the truck's trailer cooling system radiator.

The third smuggling attempt, intercepted at Haditha Customs, involved 142,200 Captagon pills concealed inside the wheel of a vehicle entering through the port.

The General Authority emphasized its unwavering commitment to maintaining strict customs control over the Kingdom's imports and exports, particularly in combating drug trafficking.

Captagon is a stimulant drug with amphetamine-like properties commonly associated with abuse in the region. Its abuse has been a significant concern in Saudi Arabia, leading to reports of illegal production, trafficking, and consumption. Smugglers often attempt to bring Captagon into Saudi Arabia through various channels, necessitating the vigilance of law enforcement agencies to combat its trafficking and distribution.

To address the issue of drug abuse, including Captagon, the Saudi Arabian government has implemented stringent measures. Law enforcement agencies conduct regular raids to apprehend smugglers and dealers involved in the illegal drug trade. Penalties for drug-related offenses in Saudi Arabia can be severe, including lengthy prison sentences and, in some cases, the death penalty.