Saudi Arabia to introduce Chinese language in schools with 800 teachers

Shafaq News/ Starting in mid-August, 175 Chinese teachers will begin teaching Chinese in Saudi Arabia's primary and middle schools, according to China Daily.

The newspaper reported that “Chinese teachers arriving in the Kingdom completed pre-employment training at Tianjin University on July 29, following its establishment by the university, the Saudi Ministry of Education, and the Centre for Language Education and Cooperation of the Chinese Ministry of Education.

In addition, a website monitoring Chinese language education reported that “under the agreement, China will send 800 teachers to Saudi Arabia."

In 2023, the two countries signed an agreement to boost Chinese language education cooperation.

Notably, during Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's recent visit to Beijing, it was announced that the Chinese language will be added to the curriculum at all educational levels in Saudi schools and universities, with a plan for implementation to be developed.