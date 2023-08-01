Saudi Arabia extends 1.2 Billion Dollar economic aid to Yemen

Shafaq News / Saudi Arabia announced on Tuesday its provision of a new economic aid package to Yemen, amounting to 1.2 billion dollars. The official Saudi Press Agency stated, "The support aims to address the budget deficit of the Yemeni government, bolster salaries, wages, operational expenses, and ensure food security in Yemen."

It was further elucidated that "the Saudi support to Yemen comes in response to the government's request for assistance in tackling the budget deficit and in support of the Presidential Leadership Council."