Saudi Arabia advises against travel to three countries, including Iraq

Shafaq News / The Saudi Public Health Authority advised Saudi citizens to avoid traveling to Iraq, Sudan, and Syria due to the spread of infectious diseases and the inadequacy of healthcare services in these countries.

The preventive guidelines and travel alerts listed Iraq, Syria, and Sudan among 24 countries categorized as "Yellow Rating", advising against travel due to "prevalent infectious diseases within them" and the "level of healthcare services" available.

The same source highlighted that "cholera and Crimean-Congo Hemorrhagic Fever are among the active infectious diseases in Iraq," along with measles and COVID-19, marked as "frequently monitored" diseases in the country.

The guidance list provided to Saudi citizens revealed that Sudan has seen "outbreaks of monkeypox, cholera, and dengue fever," along with frequent reports of yellow fever, dengue, Rift Valley fever, and COVID-19.

It also clarified that Syria is witnessing "cholera spread," in addition to recurring cases of COVID-19.