Shafaq News/Saudi Arabia’s moon-sighting committee confirmed on Tuesday that the crescent moon marking the beginning of Shawwal had not been sighted.

Therefore, Wednesday (May 12) will be the last and 30th day of Ramadan, and Thursday (May 13) will be observed as the first day of Eid Al Fitr.

Roughly translated, Eid Al Fitr means the “festival of ending the fast”. It is marked by a special prayer on the morning of the first of Shawwal.