Saudi Arabia, China sign strategic deals

Shafaq News/ Saudi Arabia and China showcased deepening ties with a series of strategic deals on Thursday during a visit by President Xi Jinping, including one with tech giant Huawei, whose growing foray into the Gulf region has raised U.S. security concerns.

King Salman signed a "comprehensive strategic partnership agreement" with Xi, who received a lavish welcome in a country forging new global partnerships beyond the West.

The agreements signed include a plan to harmonize between the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 and China’s Road and Belt Initiative and an agreement on judicial cooperation in civil, commercial and

personal status matters.

The two countries also signed a memorandum of cooperation to teach the Chinese language.

Xi's car was escorted to the king's palace by members of the Saudi Royal Guard riding Arabian horses and carrying Chinese and Saudi flags.

The Chinese leader held talks with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, de facto ruler of the oil giant, who greeted him with a warm smile. The two stepped into a pavilion as a military band played the countries' national anthems. Xi heralded "a new era" in Arab ties.