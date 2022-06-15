Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Satellite images suggest Iran is preparing for rocket launch

Category: World

Date: 2022-06-15T06:41:24+0000
Satellite images suggest Iran is preparing for rocket launch

Shafaq News / Satellite images appear to show Iran readying for a space launch on Tuesday, with a rocket seen on a rural desert launching pad, as tension remains high over the country’s nuclear programme.

At Imam Khomeini Spaceport in Iran’s rural Semnan province, the site of frequent recent failed attempts to put a satellite into orbit, images from Maxar Technologies showed a launching pad.

A rocket on a transporter, preparing to be lifted and put on a launch tower, was shown in one image. A later picture on Tuesday afternoon showed the rocket apparently on the tower.

Iran did not acknowledge a coming launch at the spaceport and its mission to the UN in New York did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

But its state-run Irna news agency in May said that Iran would probably have seven homemade satellites ready for launch by the end of its calendar year in March 2023.

A Defence Ministry official also recently suggested Iran soon could test its new solid-fuelled, satellite-carrying rocket called the Zuljanah.

It was not clear when the launch would take place, although erecting a rocket typically means a launch is imminent.

Nasa fire satellites, which detect flashes of light from space, did not immediately see any activity over the site late on Tuesday night.

Over the past decade, Iran has sent several short-lived satellites into orbit and in 2013 launched a monkey into space. But the programme has recently had troubles.

There have been five failed launches in a row for the Simorgh, a type of satellite-carrying rocket. A fire at the Imam Khomeini Spaceport in February 2019 also killed three researchers, authorities said at the time.

(The National)

related

Iran starts enriching with advanced machines at Fordow during deal talks

Date: 2021-12-01 16:35:41
Iran starts enriching with advanced machines at Fordow during deal talks

Iran has identified person who caused power outage at Natanz nuclear site, working to arrest him

Date: 2021-04-12 09:23:41
Iran has identified person who caused power outage at Natanz nuclear site, working to arrest him

Fire at Iran's holiest Shiite shrine, no injuries

Date: 2022-04-30 11:27:13
Fire at Iran's holiest Shiite shrine, no injuries

Iran's presidential elections are “pretty manufactured”, Spokesperson says

Date: 2021-06-22 06:40:11
Iran's presidential elections are “pretty manufactured”, Spokesperson says

One hurt in Iranian gas station blast

Date: 2020-11-16 16:35:49
One hurt in Iranian gas station blast

US imports Iranian oil for the first time in thirty years, TT says

Date: 2021-03-02 14:57:44
US imports Iranian oil for the first time in thirty years, TT says

Daily Beast: Iran using fake Ads to attract potential spies prior to being recruited

Date: 2022-01-25 15:33:08
Daily Beast: Iran using fake Ads to attract potential spies prior to being recruited

UK's Johnson: Iran must face up to consequences of “outrageous” ship attack

Date: 2021-08-02 18:44:25
UK's Johnson: Iran must face up to consequences of “outrageous” ship attack