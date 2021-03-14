Report

SDF commander welcomes an EU parliament resolution calling Turkey to withdraw from Northeastern Syria

Category: World

Date: 2021-03-14T11:49:49+0000
SDF commander welcomes an EU parliament resolution calling Turkey to withdraw from Northeastern Syria

Shafaq News/ The General Commander of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) commended the European Parliament's calls to Turkey to withdraw from Northeastern Syria.

Abdi tweeted earlier today, Sunday, "We welcome the EU parliament resolution calling for the withdrawal of the illegal Turkish occupation forces from northern Syria," adding, "We share the EU parliament's concerns over ethnic cleansing attempts by Turkey against Kurds in Syria."

The EU Parliament vehemently accused Turkey of jeopardizing peace in Syria, the Middle East, and the Eastern Mediterranean.

