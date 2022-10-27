Report

SANA: Syrian air defenses intercept Israeli "aggression" over Damascus

Category: World

Date: 2022-10-27T06:21:07+0000
Shafaq News/ Syrian air defenses have downed several Israeli rockets over the capital.

According to SANA, this is the third strike within a week.

No details were immediately available.

On Monday, the official Syrian media said a series of explosions were heard in Damascus.

SANA news agency confirmed that at least two explosions occurred in the capital.

SANA cited a military source saying that the Syrian air defense shot down "some of the missiles launched by the Israeli enemy from the occupied northern area of Palestine."

"The attack injured a soldier and led to some material damage," the source said.

For years, Israel has conducted strikes against what it said were "Iranian and Iran-backed targets in Syria."

https://twitter.com/SanaAjel/status/1585398998302687246

