Russian top military command killed in Ukraine

Shafaq News/ Major General Andrei Sukhovetsky, Deputy Commander of the 41st Combined Arms Army of the Russian Ground Forces, was killed during a special operation in Ukraine.

Russia's Pravda Newspaper quoted the General's comrade-in-arms Sergey Chipilev saying, "With great pain, we learned the tragic news of the death of our friend, Major General Andrey Sukhovetsky, on the territory of Ukraine during the special operation. We express our deepest condolences to his family."

Andrei Sukhovetsky graduated from the Ryazan Higher Airborne Command School in 1995. As reported on the website of the Ministry of Defense, he started his career path as a platoon commander and went up to the chief of staff of the Guards airborne assault unit. The Newspaper said.

The last info published by the Russian Defence Ministry about the losses of the Russian Armed Forces during the special operation in Ukraine showed that According to the official representative of the ministry, Major General Igor Konashenkov, as many as 498 Russian servicemen were killed and 1,597 were wounded.

The representative of the Russian Defence Ministry said that the losses of the Ukrainian side amounted to more than 2,870 people. Another 3,700 servicemen were injured.