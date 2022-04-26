Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Russian military threatens strikes on ‘decision-making centers’ in Kyiv

Category: World

Date: 2022-04-26T16:31:24+0000
Russian military threatens strikes on ‘decision-making centers’ in Kyiv

Shafaq News/ The Russian military has warned it could strike Ukrainian “decision-making centers” in the Ukrainian capital and said it wouldn’t be stopped by the possible presence of Western advisers there.

The Russian Defense Ministry accuses the UK of making statements encouraging Ukraine to use Western weapons to carry out strikes on the Russian territory, warning that if it happens the Russian military could retaliate by hitting government structures in Kyiv.

It directly points at UK Minister for the Armed Forces James Heappey, who told Times Radio that it was “not necessarily a problem” if British-donated weapons were used to hit sites on Russian soil.

The ministry says in a statement that “the Russian armed forces are ready to deal retaliatory strikes with long-range precision-guided weapons on Kyiv centers that would make such decisions.” It notes that “the presence of citizens of one of Western countries in the Ukrainian decision-making centers won’t necessarily pose a problem for Russia in making a decision to launch retaliatory action.”

The Russian military so far has avoided striking presidential, government and military headquarters in Kyiv during its campaign in Ukraine that has entered a third month.

related

UK intelligence says Russia targeting populated areas in Ukraine

Date: 2022-03-06 08:29:52
UK intelligence says Russia targeting populated areas in Ukraine

Russia responds in writing to US ahead of Blinken-Lavrov call on Ukraine crisis

Date: 2022-02-01 06:45:12
Russia responds in writing to US ahead of Blinken-Lavrov call on Ukraine crisis

Russia may be contemplating a chemical-weapons attack, Blinken says

Date: 2022-03-17 19:26:15
Russia may be contemplating a chemical-weapons attack, Blinken says

Russia, China sign memorandum on lunar research station

Date: 2021-03-09 14:59:48
Russia, China sign memorandum on lunar research station

Arabs fear for wheat supplies after Russia invades Ukraine

Date: 2022-02-26 13:37:59
Arabs fear for wheat supplies after Russia invades Ukraine

Participants agreed to full restoration of the nuclear deal, Moscow’s ambassador to the U.N. says

Date: 2021-04-28 14:19:30
Participants agreed to full restoration of the nuclear deal, Moscow’s ambassador to the U.N. says

EU to unleash a sixth flurry of sanctions against Russia

Date: 2022-04-25 15:29:53
EU to unleash a sixth flurry of sanctions against Russia

Putin says Russia to use Middle East volunteer fighters against Ukraine

Date: 2022-03-11 10:30:55
Putin says Russia to use Middle East volunteer fighters against Ukraine