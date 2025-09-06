Russian losses in Ukraine surpass 1 million as battles intensify

Shafaq News – Kyiv

The Ukrainian military revealed on Saturday that Russia has lost more than 1,087,000 soldiers since the start of the full-scale invasion on February 24, 2022, including 960 in the past day.

According to the General Staff in Kyiv, Russian forces have also suffered heavy material losses, including around 11,200 tanks, 23,000 armored combat vehicles, 56,000 drones, and about 3,600 cruise missiles.

Загальні бойові втрати противника з 24.02.22 по 06.09.25 орієнтовно склали / The estimated total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 06.09.25 pic.twitter.com/dPGytVlEs8 — Генеральний штаб ЗСУ (@GeneralStaffUA) September 6, 2025

In the Zaporizhzhia region, Russian troops carried out 476 attacks on 15 settlements within 24 hours, regional. A total of 334 drones, mostly FPV types, struck several areas, including Chervonodniprovka, Zapasne, Stepnohirsk, and Plavni.

Officials confirmed no civilian casualties but reported damage to 17 private houses, apartments, and farm buildings.

The Dnipro Operational-Strategic Group reported that Ukraine’s Chornyi Lis (Black Forest) forces destroyed a Russian Buk-M2 medium-range surface-to-air missile system after detecting its launcher in one of the active sectors.

In eastern Ukraine, the Russian state agency TASS said Ukrainian forces launched drone strikes on Lugansk overnight on September 5, hitting a fuel depot on the city’s outskirts. Local air defenses reportedly shot down seven drones over the eastern part of the city.

The escalation comes as diplomatic efforts remain stalled. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday declined Russian President Vladimir Putin’s suggestion to travel to Moscow for peace talks, addressing the proposal for the first time in an interview with ABC News.

“He can come to Kyiv,” Zelenskyy said. “I can’t go to Moscow when my country’s under missiles, under attack, each day. I can’t go to the capital of this terrorist.”

Putin “understands this,” he added.